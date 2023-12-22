Watch: Winter solstice celebrations take place at Stonehenge

People celebrated the winter solstice as they gathered at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire at sunrise on Friday, 22 December.

The prehistoric World Heritage Site was built to align with the sun on the solstices; during the winter solstice, the sun sets to the south west of the circle, according to English Heritage.

Friday marked this year’s shortest day and the longest night of the year,- with sunrise at 08:09am GMT and setting at 16:02pm GMT.

Footage shows people gathered in traditional dress and playing music around the stones.