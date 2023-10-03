A 104-year-old Chicago woman is hoping to be certified as the oldest person to ever skydive after making a tandem jump from 13,500 feet in northern Illinois.

The Chicago Tribune reports Dorothy Hoffner told a cheering crowd that “age is just a number” moments after she touched the ground Sunday at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, Illinois.

She made the jump while tethered to a certified instructor. The Guinness World Record for the oldest skydiver was set in May 2022 by 103-year-old Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson from Sweden.

But WLS-TV reports that Skydive Chicago is working to have Guinness World Records certify Hoffner’s jump.