Woman, 104, skydives out of plane in world record attempt as she claims ‘age is just a number’
A 104-year-old Chicago woman is hoping to be certified as the oldest person to ever skydive after making a tandem jump from 13,500 feet in northern Illinois.
The Chicago Tribune reports Dorothy Hoffner told a cheering crowd that “age is just a number” moments after she touched the ground Sunday at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, Illinois.
She made the jump while tethered to a certified instructor. The Guinness World Record for the oldest skydiver was set in May 2022 by 103-year-old Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson from Sweden.
But WLS-TV reports that Skydive Chicago is working to have Guinness World Records certify Hoffner’s jump.
02:09