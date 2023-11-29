Town councillor defends 'wonky' viral Christmas tree as locals 'learn to love it'

A “wonky” town’s Christmas tree which has gone viral for its unique appearance has been defended by a town councillor.

Residents in the Cambridgeshire town of March have criticised its new Christmas tree, calling it "wonky", but town councillor Martin Field claims everyone now loves it.

Despite people stating it had been “plonked down without much care”, Mr Field said the tree has now become a popular attraction.

Speaking on Sky News on Wednesday (29 November): “They have just learned to love it.

“They see it as quirky and funny. Very much like the people of March themselves.”