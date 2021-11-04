A dad has broken the world record for the longest triathlon in a staggering 30 hours of swimming, running, and cycling in one go without breaks.

Dad of two Ian Lambert ran, swam and cycled a combined to an epic 220 miles, beating the previous Guinness World Record of 180 miles.

Inspirational Ian, who said he could hardly run a mile three years ago, crossed the north of the England over 29.5 hours.

The intrepid construction worker pushed through his seven-mile swim, 170 mile cycle, and 43-mile run, only stopping to change kit between activities.

