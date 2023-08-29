Wrestlers slammed into 2,000 litres of gravy during wacky world championships

Hundreds of revellers are descending on a pub garden in Lancashire on Monday 28 August to watch the “world gravy wrestling championships”.

The international competition - named one of the top ten “weirdest” sports - saw 16 men and eight women battle in the sauce-soaked ring.

Around 2,000 litres of gravy is used at the event, held annually at the Rose ‘N’ Bowl pub in Rossendale.

Competitors wear fancy dress and aim to win the championship title by beating their opponent during a two-minute long wrestling match.

The event started in 2007 and was featured in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2019.