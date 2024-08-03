Independent TV
One of rarest animals on Earth born at UK zoo
One of the rarest animals on earth is making itself at home at a zoo in the UK.
Chester Zoo recently celebrated the birth of an onager foal, an equid species of which there are no more than 600 left in the wild.
The zoo is leading part of a European-wide conservation breeding programme that’s working to safeguard the species.
Chester is one of very few zoos in the world which works with the animals due to the challenges of breeding and caring for the rare equids.
00:32