90-year-old becomes oldest person ever to earn master's degree at Texas university

A 90-year-old student made history as the oldest person ever to earn a master’s degree at the University of North Texas on Sunday, 17 December.

Minnie Payne grew up in a South Carolina textile community where she faced poverty, but graduated high school in 1950 and went on to complete a 30-plus-year career.

After she retired, she enrolled at university, graduating with a bachelor’s degree at 73 before earning her master’s in interdisciplinary studies at UNT.

Ms Payne said she was “elated” and “humbled” after completing her degree program in July, which she finished entirely online.