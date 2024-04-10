Watch: Rishi Sunak offers apology for ‘ruining’ Adidas Samba trainers

Rishi Sunak has offered an apology for wearing Adidas Samba trainers after being accused of “destroying a fashion icon”.

The prime minister was shown wearing the white shoes during a recent interview in Downing Street.

His fashion choice was slammed by British GQ magazine, who wrote that “in a bid to present himself as young and hip, Rishi Sunak took an eternally cool sneaker and ruined it for everyone”.

“I issue a fulsome apology to the Samba community,” the PM said, responding to the backlash on LBC on Wednesday morning (10 April).

“But, in my defence, I would say I have been wearing Adidas trainers including Sambas – and others, in fact – for many, many years.”