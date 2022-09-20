Adnan Syed leaves court after murder conviction featured in Serial podcast overturned

Adnan Syed walked out of a Baltimore courthouse on Monday (19 September) after a judge overturned his murder conviction and ordered his release after over 23 years behind bars.

Syed has spent more than two in prison after being convicted in 2000 of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and imprisonment of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee.

His case was chronicled in the hit podcast Serial.

The decision to quash his conviction does not mean Syed is innocent and the judge has ordered a new trial.

