AI-powered robot performs surgery with skill of human doctor

A robot trained by watching videos of surgeons has learned how to carry out procedures as skillfully as human doctors, according to findings led by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

Experts say this successful use of imitation learning removes the need to train robots to make every individual move required during surgery and brings the field even closer to the possibility of robots performing complex procedures without human help.

“All we do is feed it camera input and it can predict the robotic movements needed for surgery,” said senior author Axel Krieger.