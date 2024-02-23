Alabama couple who spent $50,000 on IVF speak out on controversial pause

An Alabama couple who spent $50,000 on IVF have spoken out after the state’s Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos can be considered children.

In response to the ruling, many medical providers have suspended their IVF procedures as they are unsure if freezing and discarding embryos is still legal.

“I want to be a mom. We want to build a family. I think that should be our choice,” Emily Capilouto, who was hoping to schedule her first embryo transfer in March, told Good Morning America.