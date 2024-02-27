Moment medical students discover education will be tuition-free

Students cheered and wept as they discovered that their medical school tuition would be free thanks to a $1bn gift.

Albert Einstein College of Medicine students received the gift thanks to David "Sandy" Gottesman, a Wall Street investor who left his wife Ruth Gottesman with the financial means to make such a donation after he died in 2022.

Ms Gottesman, the chairperson of the university's board of trustees, announced the gift to students on Monday, 26 February, bringing them to tears.