Furious Alec Baldwin clashes with anti-Israel mob in New York

Alec Baldwin clashed with protestors at a pro-Palestine rally in New York City on Monday night (19 December).

Footage of the heated exchange between the actor and protesters was shared on social media.

The 65-year-old can be heard saying to one protester“You ask stupid questions. Ask me a smart question and I’ll answer your question.”

One protester in particular continued to confront him, who the actor eventually tells to “shut the f*** up.”

Members of the crowd also tried to provoke him over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who he pointed a gun at on the set of Rust in 2021 when the gun went off.