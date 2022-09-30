Sandy Hook father holds backs tears testifying about Alex Jones

Robbie Parker, the father of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim, gave a tearful testimony in Alex Jones’ defamation trial on Thursday, 29 September, as he recalled being followed by a man who repeatedly insisted his daughter was alive.

“’Emilie is alive isnt she? She’s alive.’ He keeps going and keeps going,” Mr Parker testified.

The incident in fall 2016 came as Mr Jones spread lies that he was an actor faking his daughter’s death.

Mr Parker’s testimony came as jurors in Connecticut deliberated how much Mr Jones must pay Sandy Hook families in damages.

Sign up to our newsletters.