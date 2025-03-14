Independent TV
Moment ‘career criminal’ is arrested for murder of Amazon driver who was dragged to death by his own van
This is the moment a "career criminal" was arrested in Leeds after dragging an Amazon delivery driver to his death with his own van last year.
Claudiu-Carol Kondor, a "hard-working" delivery driver, was killed while trying to stop Mark Ross, 32, from stealing his van. Ross had jumped in and driven off.
As Kondor clung to the van, Ross drove recklessly at 60mph, crashing twice before causing Kondor's fatal injuries.
Police bodycam footage shows Ross's arrest on August 21, after detectives tracked him down through house-to-house enquiries and CCTV footage of the theft.
On Wednesday (March 12), a jury found Ross guilty of murder, and he was jailed for a minimum term of 30 years on Friday (March 14).
