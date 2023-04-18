Five-year-old girl calmly calls 999 as mother collapses and ‘isn’t breathing’

The moment a five-year-old calmly called a 999 operator to tell her that her mother had collapsed and was not breathing has been captured in an audio clip.

Zaynab Qasim rang emergency services, telling call handler Natasha White where she was, giving her full address, and confirming landmarks near her home in Romford, east London.

“So my mummy picked me up from school. Then we came back home and she got sick,” the schoolgirl explains.

Zaynab’s mother, Samina Iqbal, was later found to have suffered a debilitating migraine which caused her to collapse.

