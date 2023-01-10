Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan arrived in a Romanian court on 10 January after they were detained last month as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation.

The former kickboxer arrived in Bucharest in handcuffs on Tuesday to appeal against a judge’s earlier decision to extend his arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days.

Mr Tate, 36, and his brother were detained on 29 December north of the Romanian capital alongside two Romanian women pending a criminal investigation.

The pair have denied wrongdoing through an attorney.

