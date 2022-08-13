Anne Heche: Career highlights of the late Hollywood actor

Actor Anne Heche has died on Friday (12 August) at the age of 53, a week after sustaining injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles, California.

Heche found fame as an actor in the late nineties, with a slew of Hollywood titles, such as the 1997 gangster drama Donnie Brasco, action-thriller Volcano and horror hit I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Independent TV takes a look back through the actor’s many varied career highlights.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.