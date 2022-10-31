Workers escape Covid lockdown at Apple’s largest iPhone factory in China

Footage captures staff breaking out of Apple’s largest iPhone assembly factory in China, after a Covid outbreak forced workers to lockdown at the building.

Video going viral online shows a number of people jumping a fence outside the plant in the central city of Zhengzhou.

It is not clear how many cases of Covid have been identified at the factory, but Chinese people and businesses continue to grapple with president Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policy.

As many as 167 locally transmitted infections were reported in Zhengzhou last week, according to Reuters.

