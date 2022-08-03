Archie Battersbee’s mother vows to fight ‘until the bitter end’ to keep son alive

Archie Battersbee’s mother, Hollie Dance, has vowed to fight for her son “til the bitter end” as the family wait to hear from the European Court of Human Rights after making a last-ditch bid to postpone the withdrawal of his life support.

“I am hoping they step in and give Archie a right to live, I think that he deserves that,” Dance said on Wednesday (3 August).

“I promised Arch, same with his dad, that we will fight until the bitter end and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.