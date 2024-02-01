Police clashed with protesters during a debate over economic reforms proposed by President Javier Milei.

On Wednesday, 31 January, hundreds of protesters gathered outside Argentina’s Congress in Buenos Aires to express unhappiness with the bill.

Footage shows Argentinian police in riot gear attempting to push back the large crowds and using pepper spray on them.

Despite the measures taken by police, protesters can be seen continuing to push back against riot shields.

President Milei’s reform package touches on all areas of public and private life, from privatisations to cultural issues, the penal code, and divorce, to the status of football clubs.