Tornado tears across Little Rock, Arkansas, prompting emergency warning

A tornado tore across Little Rock, Arkansas, as the National Weather Service issued a tornado emergency on Friday, 31 March.

Significant damage has been reported in the city, including overturned trees which have prompted crashes, according to local reports.

Meteorologists have predicted that the tornado could reach an F2 rating.

Aroundy 350,000 people were in the path of the "confirmed large and destructive tornado" on Friday afternoon.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr has asked for the state's National Guard to be deployed to the city.

