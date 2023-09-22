A robber posing as a delivery driver led an armed gang to raid a family home in the West Midlands.

CCTV from the incident shows the men as they entered the property in Walsall, as well as attempting to leave in a stolen Range Rover.

Once inside the house, the gang threatened a grandmother with a knife and held a gun to an 11-year-old child’s head, a 45-year-old victim claimed.

The six armed robbers stole a Rolex, two sets of car keys and jewellery in the raid on Wednesday 20 September.

West Midlands Police confirmed they are investigating the incident and have launched an urgent appeal for information.

“We are aware of CCTV footage circulating on social media showing a number of men trying to steal a Range Rover from the drive before running off,” a spokesperson for the force said.