Former Arsenal star Thomas Partey appears at court on rape charge

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey was seen arriving at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this morning (5 August), before being granted conditional bail after appearing in court on rape and sexual assault charges.

The Ghanaian midfielder, 32, has been charged with five counts of rape against two women, as well as a charge of sexual assault against a third woman.

Footage shows Partey arriving at court before his bail conditions were discussed.

He is next due to appear at the Old Bailey on 2 September.