Asake 'praying' after crowd crushed at Brixton Academy show

Asake has said that he is “praying” for those who were injured in a crowd crush at his Brixton Academy show on Thursday, 15 December.

Four people sustained “critical” injuries, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

In a statement, the Met said that emergency services were called to the venue at 9:35pm “following reports that a large number of people were attempting to force entry to the venue.”

The gig was cancelled part-way through.

“My heart is with those who were injured,” Asake said.

“I pray you get well soonest.”

