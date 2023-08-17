Asian hornet filmed devouring wasp in Kent garden

Footage shows an Asian Hornet decapitating and eating a wasp in seconds.

The invasive insect was caught in Capel-le-Ferne in Folkestone by beekeeper and pest controller Simon Spratley, who captured the moment it devoured its prey on camera.

The footage was filmed in Kent - an area recently dubbed the “mainland front-line” in the battle to stop the killer species establishing itself in the UK.

It is feared they could be establishing a route from the continent and are targetting the coastline around Kent.