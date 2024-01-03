Venomous snake found hiding in Australian school toilet cubicle

A venomous snake was spotted hiding in a school toilet block in eastern Australia.

The red bellied black snake had tucked itself away in a wall next to a toilet, footage posted on Facebook on 18 December by Illawarra Snake Catcher shows.

"Lucky kids are on holidays... Bit of mucking about with a drill and we had the panel out," business owner Glen Peacock said.

People in Australia’s eastern states have been spotting reptiles in their toilets after heavy rains triggered flash flooding across large parts of the country.