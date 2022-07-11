Ava White's mother remembers 'happy, bubbly' daughter as killer is jailed

A 15-year-old boy has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 12-year-old Ava White, who was stabbed to death in a row over a Snapchat video in Liverpool in November 2021.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will serve a minimum of 13 years. He stabbed Ava in the neck after she approached him and a group of boys to ask them to stop filming her.

"Ava's memories will always be alive in my family... she's everywhere with me," Ava's mother Leanne White said.

