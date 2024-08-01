Any pay rises disgraced BBC News presenter Huw Edwards was "due" to receive had to be paid under employment law, a union boss has explained.

In a statement released after the broadcaster pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, the corporation said it knew in November 2023 that the broadcaster had been arrested on suspicion of serious offences.

It added that Edwards would have been dismissed had he been charged while still employed by the BBC.

Edwards left the BBC in April 2023 and was charged on 26 June 2024.

His pay rose to £475,000 - £479,999 between April 2023 and April 2024.

“I know that people in the newsroom and across the BBC did feel like it was taking an awful long time before he was charged,” Philippa Childs, head of Bectu, said.