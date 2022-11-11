A Question Time audience member was applauded after asking “how many insects need to be consumed before MPs are held to a code of conduct fit for their position,” in a reference to Matt Hancock appearing on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

The audience member condemned the behaviour of UKpoliticians, referring to allegations of bullying and and security breaches.

Following this, Caroline Lucas questioned the former health secretary’s decision to appear on the programme, criticising him for “being held to account by Ant and Dec instead of being held to account by the Covid inquiry.”

