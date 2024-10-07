The wife of a Palestinian journalist described how she feels close to her husband by wearing his press vest as she continues his work in Gaza under Israeli bombardment.

Filmmaker Shrouq Aila spoke to BBC Panorama for the programme's episode commemorating the first anniversary of the October 7 attack.

Her husband, journalist Roshdi Sarraj, was hit in the head by shrapnel after an Israeli strike hit his family home in Gaza City and died of his injuries.

Ms Aila decided to carry on her husband's work documenting the strikes.

She told the BBC: "Every time I wear the vest I remember my husband.

"It crosses my mind lots of times that Dania might lose me the same way she lost her father."