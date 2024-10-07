Israel state ceremony performs dramatisation of moment October 7 attack begins

A dramatisation of the moment the October 7 attack began was performed at an official Israeli state memorial on the first anniversary.

Video played during the pre-recorded ceremony displayed the date as 7 October 2023 and the time as 6am.

Women in white dresses danced to heavy music before screaming was heard and gunfire sounds played.

Later in the sequence, the dancers fell to the floor.

On Monday, Israel marked one year since Hamas' attack, during which the group killed around 1,200 people and took 251 more hostage in Gaza, 101 of which remain in the enclave.

Nearly 42,000 Palestinians have since been killed by Israel’s retaliatory air and ground attack in Gaza, according to the local, Hamas-run health ministry.