The Traitors’ Ross appeared to channel his inner Ferris Bueller as he winked at the camera while hinting that Diane is his mother in plain sight of his fellow contestants.

“Diane will be looking down on us now and going ‘Go get those traitors now guys’” as he did an impression of the recently-banished faithful on Thursday’s (18 January) episode.

The pair managed to keep their family connection a secret before Diane became the latest contestant to leave the show.

As contestants around him joked that she was like their mother, Ross told them she was his first - before winking at the camera.