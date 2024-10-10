BBC presenter Carol Kirkwood has reassured viewers that a hurricane is not forecast to hit the UK today following a technical glitch on the corporation’s weather app.

Presenter Naga Munchetty asked her colleague to explain the situation during Thursday’s BBC Breakfast show (10 October) after concerned viewers got in touch.

Ms Munchetty said: “The BBC app is giving some rather confusing information. Can you explain?

Ms Kirkwood said: “It certainly is. We are having a technical glitch at the momen. It’s showing wind speeds far too fast, in fact, hurricane strength and that is not the case at all.

“Please don’t be alarmed. We are aware of it and on it.”