Bear that killed jogger in Italian mountains captured with ‘tube cage,’ police say

A bear that killed a jogger in the Italian Alps has been captured with a “tube cage”, police have confirmed.

Andrea Papi died while out running in the northeastern region of Trentino-Alto Adige earlier in April.

JJ4, a 17-year-old female, was captured in a trap laden with fresh fruit, said Trento authorities.

She has been sedated and taken to a holding center. Her fate has not yet been determined.

JJ4’s three two-year-old cubs, who are self sufficient, were freed unharmed.

