President Joe Biden has condemned a request by the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor to seek arrest warrants for Israeli leaders in connection with the seven-month war in Gaza.

In an address on Monday (20 May), Karim Khan said that he believes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; his defence minister, Yoav Gallant; and three Hamas leaders: Yehya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh; are responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and Israel.

Speaking at a White House event to mark Jewis American Heritage Month, Mr Biden rejected allegations that Israel’s actions in Gaza amounted to genocide.

He said: “Whatever these warrants may imply, there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas.”