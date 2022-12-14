Activists release footage of British farm allegedly risking spread of bird flu

Animal rights activists have shared footage allegedly showing a British farm risking the spread of bird flu amid the outbreak.

Generation Vegan claims this video, sent to The Independent, shows the improper disposal of turkey carcasses on 17 November.

Government regulations state that the vehicle used for transportation must be “leakproof and covered,” and if possible, should not enter the perimeter of the premises.

The collection vehicle should also not pass over any surface “that could possibly be contaminated” with feathers or mud, among other “matter liable to transmit disease.”

