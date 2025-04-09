A protester dressed as a giant rat interrupted a Birmingham City Council meeting to demand action on the ongoing bin strike which has seen rubbish bags piled high on the city's streets.

Footage posted by Birmingham Conservative Group on Tuesday (8 April) showed an unidentified costumed man asking council members when the rat population will be reduced and streets will be returned to an acceptable state.

The Unite union launched the strike after the scrapping of waste collection and recycling officer roles.

Fed-up locals have reported seeing rats scuttling across their path or rummaging through rubbish.