Amazon workers in Germany stage strike on Black Friday

Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Leipzig, Germany went on strike on Black Friday, 25 November, to demand better working conditions and higher pay.

Across the country, there were demonstrations at nine out of 20 of the company’s warehouses, as part of the “Make Amazon Pay” initiative.

Union spokesperson Ronny Streich said that campaigning on days like Black Friday draws attention to the alleged increased stress on staff.

“[Employees have] an unbelievable workload throughout the entire fall until Christmas, it’s essentially pure permanent stress,” he said.

