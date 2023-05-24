Tory MP: World has ‘moved on’ from Boris Johnson lockdown accusations

The world has "moved on" from accusations about Boris Johnson, a Tory MP has said.

The former prime minister has been referred to the police by the Cabinet Office over fresh claims that he broke covid lockdown rules.

Mr Johnson's ministerial diary reportedly revealed visits by friends to Chequers, his grace and favour residence, during the pandemic.

Ben Bradley told Sky News that the fresh claims "raise further questions about the role of the civil service."

