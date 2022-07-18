Boris Johnson gets corrected after stating Labour called vote of confidence

Boris Johnson was corrected by the Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle, after stating he had “no idea” why Labour had called a confidence vote in the government.

In his speech to the Commons, Mr Johnson claimed his party had “delivered on every single one of our promises” and added he had “no idea” why Labour called a confidence vote.

But Sir Hoyle quickly reminded him that it was “actually the government” that tabled the motion.

