Watch live as Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs

Boris Johnson faces Sir Keir Starmer as PMQs returns after Parliament’s recent recess.

The head-to-head is likely to be dominated by the ongoing situation in eastern Europe, with fears Russia will soon mount a “full-scale” invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Johnson yesterday announced the “first barrage” of economic sanctions against Moscow, targeting banks and oligarchs.

The prime minister may have to defend his decision to impose just the initial punishments, with Mr Starmer suggesting yesterday that the UK already needs to “go further” with the sanctions.

