Boris Johnson said that being prime minister is “the best job in the world” as he resigned as Conservative Party leader on Thursday (7 July).

He also admitted he didn’t want to leave but conceded his decision will come as a “relief” to many people.

“I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world,” Mr Johnson said.

Despite stepping down, he will remain in the role until a new prime minister is appointed later this year.

