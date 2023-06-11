Tories ‘don’t miss the drama’ of Boris Johnson, says Grant Shapps

The Conservative party does not miss the "drama" of Boris Johnson, Grant Shapps has said.

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday, 11 June, the energy secretary was pressed on whether more MPs would quit in solidarity with the former prime minister.

Mr Johnson announced his resignation as MP on Friday (9 June) after launching a scathing attack on the Commons Privileges Committee probe into whether he misled the Commons over the Partygate scandal.

Mr Johnson's allies Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams resigned after the former PM's statement.

"It's very hard to predict the future," Mr Shapps said.