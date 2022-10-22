Boris Johnson’s plane has landed from the Dominican Republic at London Gatwick amid the ongoing Tory leadership race.

The former prime minister was seated in economy with heavy security, including members of the Metropolitan Police.

However, he had been on the trip with his family for a few weeks, so it is not yet known if he has flown back because of his intentions to run for prime minister once again, or just coincidence.

