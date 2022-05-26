Sadiq Khan has called for Boris Johnson to resign because he “doesn't want a prime minister who is a liar”.

The Mayor of London made his comments in the wake of Sue Gray's Partygate report.

“This guy lied at the dispatch box. He is a liar, I don't want a prime minister who is a liar,” Mr Khan said.

“I want a prime minister who... is decent, honourable, a public servant who does it for the right reasons.”

