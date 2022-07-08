Theresa May was spotted dancing during Craig David’s set at Henley Festival on Thursday, hours after Boris Johnson’s resignation.

Standing towards the back of the crowd, the former Prime Minister could be seen enjoying the performance, clapping and dancing along at the event in Henley on Thames, Oxfordshire.

Earlier in the day, Johnson - who was May’s successor as prime minister in 2019 - resigned as Tory leader.

Since leaving the role herself, May has been a notable critic of Johnson’s government and the scandal that plagued it.

