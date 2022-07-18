Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up inside Typhoon aircraft

Boris Johnson gave a thumbs up as he controlled a Typhoon fighter jet soaring through the clouds after visiting a Royal Air Force base in Lincolnshire.

The caretaker prime minister panned the camera to capture two other planes flying adjacent to the Royal Air Force combat aircraft.

Mr Johnson appeared to smile under his cockpit mask during the demonstration displaying the jet’s capabilities while soaring above the clouds.

The Tory leader will be attending the Farnborough Airshow between 18 and 22 July in Hampshire, in one of his last public appearances as prime minister.

