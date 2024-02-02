Brianna Ghey’s headteacher details moment teen met killer Scarlett Jenkinson

Brianna Ghey’s headteacher has revealed the teenager met her killer Scarlett Jenkinson inside a school inclusion room.

Birchwood Community High School headteacher Emma Mills detailed how their “paths crossed” during the 10 weeks that Jenkinson attended the school.

Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, both 16, can now be named as the teenagers who murdered Brianna in February 2023.

The killers, both 15 at the time, had been found guilty of the “disturbing” plan to murder their victim in a “frenzied and ferocious” knife attack.

Speaking to Sky News today (2 February), Ms Mills said: She was here for about 10 weeks... Brianna and Scarlett’s paths crossed when they were in the inclusion room, which is where Brianna spent her time within school.”