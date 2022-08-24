Lorry driver disqualified from driving after crashing into bridge with digger bucket

A digger on the back of a lorry with its arm extended ploughed into a bridge on a dual carriageway in Sussex in November 2021.

Driver Joshua Scofield, 30, of Crawley, West Sussex, failed to lower the crane despite an alarm warning him about the fault.

After the crash, there were hours of delays for drivers in both directions as the road was closed for safety inspections on the bridge.

Scofield was charged with dangerous driving and pleaded guilty in court on 15 August. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Sign up to our newsletters.